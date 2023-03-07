12-year-old charged for making threats at Georgetown County school

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a middle school student is facing charges in connection with making threats.

The 12-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, is a student at Waccamaw Middle School, sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said. He is charged with student threats.

“The child was detained at school until his parents arrived,” Lesley said.

Deputies say no weapons were found and that the school continued to operate under normal conditions.

“At no time were students or staff in danger,” Lesley said.

