SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Boy Meets World’ star Ben Savage enters US House race in LA

FILE - Actor Ben Savage arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 10,...
FILE - Actor Ben Savage arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 10, 2016.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Ben Savage, who starred as a child in the ABC teen sitcom “Boy Meets World,” is running for a U.S. House seat in California, marking his latest attempt to make the jump from Hollywood to politics.

Savage, a Democrat, said in an Instagram post Monday that “it’s time to restore faith in government” and that voters want leaders “unhindered by political divisions and special interests.”

“I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all,” he wrote.

Savage joins a crowded field for the seat held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, who is running for U.S. Senate. Other candidates include former Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and Democratic state Assemblywoman Laura Friedman.

The heavily Democratic 30th District includes a swath of Los Angeles, including Hollywood and the trendy neighborhoods of Silver Lake and Echo Park, and also cuts through neighboring cities including Pasadena, Glendale and West Hollywood.

Savage starred in “Boy Meets World” for seven seasons in the ‘90s, in which viewers saw his character Cory Matthews go from awkward sixth grader to a college student married to his high-school sweetheart.

He ran for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council last year but only garnered about 6% of the vote.

He said on his website that his priorities include working for safer streets, and addressing homelessness and affordable housing.

“I support a robust public safety presence to keep the community safe and vibrant,” Savage wrote. “We need to support our law enforcement officers and provide them with the resources they need to keep businesses, residents and visitors safe.”

He added that he supports “checks and balances to root out corruption” in law enforcement, and working to improve relations between police and underserved communities.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
Investigators have blocked off a portion of Liberty Mall on Rivers Avenue with crime scene tape...
Coroner IDs man killed in shooting at North Charleston shopping center
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to Yorktown Drive around 5...
1 dead after report of electrical shock, deputies say
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
S.C. families confirm names of survivors of Mexico kidnappings

Latest News

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian (D-Richland) addresses his colleagues on the Senate floor Tuesday...
Harpootlian addresses SC Senate colleages, critics after Murdaugh trial
Source: Live 5
RAW VIDEO: Harpootlian addresses colleagues, critics on SC Senate floor after Murdaugh trial
Following years of concerns from neighbors about stray bullets, the Hampton County sheriff is...
Sheriff requests cease & desist against gun range after vehicle struck by bullet
It's a medicine commonly used to treat people with breathing problems, but liquid Albuterol is...
Shortages of asthma drug albuterol expected to get worse as supplier closes
Cleveland police said the dump truck driver stopped at a stop sign at the railroad tracks and...
Train conductor killed in crash with dump truck