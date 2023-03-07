SC Lottery
The Citadel’s Stephen Clark enters transfer portal

Stephen Clark had 28 points as The Citadel beat Western Carolina on Saturday
Stephen Clark had 28 points as The Citadel beat Western Carolina on Saturday(The Citadel Athletics)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the top players in the Lowcountry this season appears to be on his way out.

Multiple outlets reported on Monday that The Citadel’s Stephen Clark has entered his name into the transfer portal and will look to play elsewhere during his final season of eligibility.

Clark, a 6-9 forward, was a 2nd team All-SoCon selection for the Bulldogs this past season.

The senior averaged over 16 points, 6.5 rebounds, almost 3 assists and almost 2 blocks per game. All of those led the team and ranked him in the top 12 in the conference.

On3sports.com is reporting that Clark has already heard from schools such as South Carolina, Richmond and Liberty.

