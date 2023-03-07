Coroner IDs man killed in shooting at North Charleston shopping center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has identified a 22-year-old man killed in a shooting at a North Charleston shopping center.

Darion Jamal Johnson from North Charleston was pronounced dead at the scene, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

North Charleston Police responded shortly after 1 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the Liberty Mall in the 5300 block of Rivers Avenue Monday afternoon. Officers found a man on the ground in the parking lot. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the man died at the scene.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting, Jacobs said. Crime scene investigators remained on the scene Monday afternoon processing evidence. Jacobs said it could take several hours before the shopping center reopens.

Witnesses have reported multiple evidence markers in the parking lot in front of an Asian market.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

North Charleston Police responded Monday afternoon to the Liberty Mall shopping center in the 5300 block of Rivers Avenue. (Live 5)

