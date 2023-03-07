Deaths of Beaufort Co. couple ruled murder-suicide, deputies say

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 71-year-old man shot his wife in the head before turning a gun on himself, deputies said.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they arrived at a home on Sundance Lane in Sun City around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after a security company discovered the couple dead inside a bedroom in the home during a wellness check after family members reported not hearing from them.

Deputies said 69-year-old Marcella Caravello was shot three times in the head. Robert Caravello was found with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies said a gun was found near the couple during their investigation.

Autopsies performed on Monday determined Marcella Caravello was killed with a gunshot to the head that was ruled as a murder. Robert Caravello’s wound was determined to be self-inflicted and ruled a suicide.

