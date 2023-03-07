SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deaths of Beaufort Co. couple ruled murder-suicide, deputies say

A 71-year-old man shot his wife in the head before turning a gun on himself, deputies said.
A 71-year-old man shot his wife in the head before turning a gun on himself, deputies said.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 71-year-old man shot his wife in the head before turning a gun on himself, deputies said.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they arrived at a home on Sundance Lane in Sun City around 7:30 p.m. Thursday after a security company discovered the couple dead inside a bedroom in the home during a wellness check after family members reported not hearing from them.

Deputies said 69-year-old Marcella Caravello was shot three times in the head. Robert Caravello was found with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies said a gun was found near the couple during their investigation.

Autopsies performed on Monday determined Marcella Caravello was killed with a gunshot to the head that was ruled as a murder. Robert Caravello’s wound was determined to be self-inflicted and ruled a suicide.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
Investigators have blocked off a portion of Liberty Mall on Rivers Avenue with crime scene tape...
Coroner IDs man killed in shooting at North Charleston shopping center
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to Yorktown Drive around 5...
1 dead after report of electrical shock, deputies say
The Carnival Sunshine arrived in Charleston on Saturday after leaving on Feb. 27 for a...
Passenger shares experience on cruise ship with suspicious death

Latest News

Mexican army soldiers prepare a search mission for four U.S. citizens kidnapped by gunmen at...
2 kidnapped Americans from S.C. found dead in Mexico, 2 alive; 1 in custody
Dyvonte Ontario Collins was arrested Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon...
Police make arrest in deadly West Ashley apartment shooting
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a two-month-long investigation ended with a...
Tips, investigation lead to arrest of Beaufort Co. man
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Tips, investigation lead to arrest of Beaufort Co. man