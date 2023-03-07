Dorchester County receives Emergency Command Unit

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County Emergency Management has unveiled its Unified Command Unit, which they call an “office on wheels” used for major incidents.

According to Dorchester County Director of Emergency Management Thomas McNeil, the unit provides an office on wheels to all incident commanders for major incidents such as big fires, police barricade situations, school incidents and natural disasters.

Dorchester County’s Emergency Unit was funded by the American Rescue Plan, costing a little over half a million dollars.

The inside of the new command unit houses a conference space, radios with the ability to dispatch the 911 center, cable television, maps, computers, printers as well as a kitchen area. The vehicle can sit 16 people. Camera systems on board, including a pole cam, can help emergency responders be directed toward a major incident.

The command unit will also be accessible to other emergency units throughout the county.

McNeil said the command unit can also be used by parks and recreation officials for managing a large-scale event like Summerville’s Flower Town Festival.

McNeil said with the support of the county council they were able to discuss how this command unit would be used and dispatched to a scene.

McNeil said this is one of the few command units in the region and said it serves as a mutual aid resource that can be used throughout Dorchester County regardless of jurisdiction and can cross county borders if requested by neighboring jurisdictions.

McNeil said allowing other emergency agencies access to the vehicle allows room for collaboration and conversations to be had which he said he is most excited about.

“I’m most excited for the fact that it allows our public safety entities to work together in unified command,” McNeil said. “That just by co-housing the command response in the vehicle to work. It forces conversations to happen. And that is emergency management in a nutshell. It’s the bringing the like-minded individuals together to solve problems and to deal with the complexity that a major incident brings and this is just the platform to do it .”

McNeil said the program is managed by the Office of Emergency Management and the vehicle, which currently sits in North Charleston, will be housed at Dorchester County’s brand-new emergency operation center once it is up and running.

