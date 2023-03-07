SC Lottery
Environmental groups want a public hearing on bridge over Pennys Creek

Pennys Creek separates a portion of land from Johns Island between the creek and the Stono River.
Pennys Creek separates a portion of land from Johns Island between the creek and the Stono River.(Live 5)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Environmental Law Project is urging people to request a public hearing for a potential bridge to be built over Pennys Creek.

The applicant and permittee are requesting permission from DHEC to build a two-lane vehicle bridge across the creek at the intersection of Fenwick Plantation Road and St. Paul’s Parish Lane. According to DHEC’s public notice, the purpose is to provide car access to private property where “access to public roadways is otherwise infeasible.”

South Carolina Environmental Law Project is concerned that the bridge will impact the estuarine ecosystem including some marsh habitat. The organization is also submitting a letter on behalf of the Coastal Conservation League. While the private bridge would access private property, the project argues that the negative impacts to the public waterway and ecosystem held entrust by the state are not worth it.

The letter argues that there already is access to the land via Rushland Road. “The applicant does not appear to have detailed why this is an infeasible route for access” and that “their proposed access is not a necessity,” according to the letter.

The two-lane bridge would be 33-feet-wide by 57-feet-long. The applicant is Mike Blanchard of Charles Blanchard Construction Corporation. The proposed name for the bridge is the Blanchard Family Bridge. The construction company has not yet responded to a request for comment.

South Carolina Environmental Law Project urges people to submit a request for a public hearing to learn more about the reason for the bridge and potential impact to the environment.

Public comments end on March 9. For more information, click here.

