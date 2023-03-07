SC Lottery
First responders called to fatal electrocution on James Island

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to Yorktown Drive around 5...
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to Yorktown Drive around 5 p.m. for a report of an electrical shock to a person on a lift apparatus.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after they were reportedly electrocuted Monday.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to Yorktown Drive around 5 p.m. for a report of an electrical shock to a person on a lift apparatus, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says.

Once on scene, deputies and rescue crews found an unresponsive person, Knapp says. He says EMS pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Dominion Energy are on scene.

No foul play is suspected.

