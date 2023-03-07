First responders called to fatal electrocution on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after they were reportedly electrocuted Monday.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to Yorktown Drive around 5 p.m. for a report of an electrical shock to a person on a lift apparatus, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says.

Once on scene, deputies and rescue crews found an unresponsive person, Knapp says. He says EMS pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Dominion Energy are on scene.

No foul play is suspected.

