First responders talk about the importance of mental health calls

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - When emotions are high, rational thought is low. That’s how one official with the Charleston Police Department describes the mindset of a “person in crisis,” which is someone who might be a mental health risk or even sometimes suicidal.

A little more than a week ago, both Charleston Police and Charleston Fire rescued a man from jumping off the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge after they received a person in crisis call. This is one of many successful rescues, according to Sgt. Lee Mixon with the Charleston Police Department.

“When we get to a situation where people are suicidal, they’re pretty much at an end,” Mixon said. “They don’t see any other alternative and they’re looking for somebody to come along and say, ‘Hey, I care.’”

The Charleston Police Department says they get around five mental health-related calls a day and 1-2 calls a month that relate to jumping off the bridge. Laura Evans, a volunteer for the National Alliance for Mental Illness, a nonprofit that advocates for mental health awareness, says she’s not surprised.

“Although statistics show that one in five adults have some type of mental health issue or concern, the statistics are very low in who gets help for them,” Evans said.

The Charleston Police Department says members of their crisis response team are typically the first ones to arrive on scene. These officers’ focus is to make sure the person understands that somebody out their cares for them. The next step is to help them seek treatment and the department will do follow-up visits at the hospital.

Mixon describes what the reaction is like from patients.

“‘Ending my life isn’t the only alternative,’” Mixon said. “‘I can go to the hospital. Here is one guy or one gal in our department who really seems to care about me.’ And then, you know, they want to go.”

Evans says she respects the effort put forward from law enforcement.

“I’m just so thankful that we have, here, first responding officers that want to and recognize that this is not the same response as a criminal call and they have to be equipped to handle it differently,” Evans said. “So, that it doesn’t result in some, you know, further tragedy.”

Additional mental health resources:

Charleston Police Department: 843-577-7434 In the event of an emergency, dial 911.

National Alliance for Mental Illness: Helpline: call 1-800-950-6264 or text “NAMI” to 741741 First responders are eligible to take Crisis Intervention Training through NAMI. Information can be found here.

To reach the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, dial 988.

Department of Mental Health Statewide Crisis Response Dispatcher: 833-364-2274

Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center: 833-364-2274

