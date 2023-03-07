SC Lottery
Much cooler later this week with showers likely!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Near record highs are expected this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. The forecast high is 85° at Charleston International Airport where the record high is 86° dating back to 1961. A cold front will come through the area this evening bringing an abrupt end to our unseasonably warm weather. We’ll be much cooler out the door tomorrow morning with temperatures in the 40s and a breeze that will make it feel like the upper 30s in spots. Despite the cooler weather, sunshine will continue Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s, closer to the average high of 68°. Our next storm system will approach late Thursday bringing our next rain chance which will last through the day on Friday. The rain should clear out Friday night leading to a dry, sunny start to our weekend. Another storm system may approach by the end of the weekend bringing another rain chance by Sunday afternoon or evening.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85, Low 46.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 66, Low 45.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. Showers Late. High 65, Low 51.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. High 61, Low 48.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68, Low 45.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Showers Late. High 64, Low 50.

