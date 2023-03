CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One last very warm day before a dose of March reality heads our way!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 66.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. Showers Late. High 65.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. High 62.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. Showers Late. High 66.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.