Police make arrest in deadly West Ashley apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 26-year-old Charleston man in connection to a shooting at a West Ashley apartment complex that left one person dead.
Dyvonte Ontario Collins was arrested Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen said officers were called to the Jaunt Apartments around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a shooting.
Adan Obed Aguilar-Suarez, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene, Wolfsen said.
The investigation led to the arrest of Collins. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Collins was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center. A bond hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.