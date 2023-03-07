SC Lottery
Police make arrest in deadly West Ashley apartment shooting

Dyvonte Ontario Collins was arrested Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon...
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 26-year-old Charleston man in connection to a shooting at a West Ashley apartment complex that left one person dead.

Dyvonte Ontario Collins was arrested Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen said officers were called to the Jaunt Apartments around 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a shooting.

Adan Obed Aguilar-Suarez, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene, Wolfsen said.

The investigation led to the arrest of Collins. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Collins was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center. A bond hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

