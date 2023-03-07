SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police searching for missing Charleston teen

Haley Still, 15, was reported missing by a friend after last being seen Thursday in Hampton...
Haley Still, 15, was reported missing by a friend after last being seen Thursday in Hampton Park, police say.(Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Haley Still was reported missing by a friend after last being seen Thursday in Hampton Park, police say.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and black or grey sweatpants. She has an upper lip and nose ring.

Police say there have been recent reports of people seeing Still in the Columbia area, but they say she does not have any known means of communication.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the on-duty Central Detective by calling Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
Investigators have blocked off a portion of Liberty Mall on Rivers Avenue with crime scene tape...
Coroner IDs man killed in shooting at North Charleston shopping center
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to Yorktown Drive around 5...
1 dead after report of electrical shock, deputies say
The Carnival Sunshine arrived in Charleston on Saturday after leaving on Feb. 27 for a...
Passenger shares experience on cruise ship with suspicious death

Latest News

Dyvonte Ontario Collins was arrested Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon...
Police make arrest in deadly West Ashley apartment shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police make arrest in deadly West Ashley apartment shooting
Investigators have blocked off a portion of Liberty Mall on Rivers Avenue with crime scene tape...
Coroner IDs man killed in shooting at North Charleston shopping center
Dorchester County Emergency Management has unveiled its Unified Command Unit, which they call...
Unified Command Unit enhances Dorchester Co. emergency response