Police searching for missing Charleston teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Haley Still was reported missing by a friend after last being seen Thursday in Hampton Park, police say.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket and black or grey sweatpants. She has an upper lip and nose ring.

Police say there have been recent reports of people seeing Still in the Columbia area, but they say she does not have any known means of communication.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the on-duty Central Detective by calling Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.