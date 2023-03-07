Police searching for missing Georgetown woman

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Authorities say Shaquina Trappier did not arrive at her family’s residence in Georgetown on the night of March 4. Police say she was last seen wearing a white shirt and grey sweatpants.

Trappier was last seen driving a black Nissan Rogue with SC tag number VJG-818, authorities say.

Police say Trappier was reported missing to the police department on Monday.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4329 or 843-545-4400.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.