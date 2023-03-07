SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Smith helps College of Charleston beat Towson 77-72 in CAA semifinal

The College of Charleston advanced to the CAA Finals with a win over Towson on Monday
The College of Charleston advanced to the CAA Finals with a win over Towson on Monday(CAA Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reyne Smith scored 20 points to lead Charleston to a 77-72 victory over Towson on Monday night in the semifinal round of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament.

Smith made 7 of 15 shots with four 3-pointers for the second-seeded Cougars (30-3), who picked up their seventh straight win and will play No. 4 seed UNC Wilmington in the championship game on Tuesday. The Seahawks beat top-seeded Hofstra 79-73 in overtime in the first semifinal.

Ante Brzovic finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for Charleston. Dalton Bolon scored 12.

Cameron Holden totaled 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals to pace the third-seeded Tigers (21-12). Nicolas Timberlake added 17 points and six rebounds.

Smith scored 15 points in the second half to help Charleston rally from a 38-33 halftime deficit.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
Investigators have blocked off a portion of Liberty Mall on Rivers Avenue with crime scene tape...
1 dead in shooting at North Charleston shopping center
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to Yorktown Drive around 5...
1 dead after report of electrical shock, deputies say
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 37-year-old man killed after hitting a...
N. Charleston man killed after crash with parked tractor-trailer identified

Latest News

VIDEO: Summer Huechtker on CofC's win over Towson
VIDEO: Summer Huechtker on CofC's win over Towson
VIDEO: CofC beats Towson in CAA Semifinals
VIDEO: CofC beats Towson in CAA Semifinals
VIDEO: The Citadel's Stephen Clark enters transfer portal
VIDEO: The Citadel's Stephen Clark enters transfer portal
VIDEO: Slawson, Furman win SoCon title
VIDEO: Slawson, Furman win SoCon title