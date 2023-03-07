Tips, investigation lead to arrest of Beaufort Co. man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a two-month-long investigation ended with a 49-year-old Hilton Head Island man being arrested on several drug-related charges.

Christopher Herndon was arrested Monday on an outstanding warrant for the sale and distribution of methamphetamine.

Deputies said they searched his apartment following his arrest and recovered methamphetamine, cocaine and several guns.

Herndon was then charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and two charges related to the possession of firearms.

Herdon was being held in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Deputies said the investigation began after numerous tips were submitted.

