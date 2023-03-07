SC Lottery
Troopers: Driver killed in Orangeburg Co. crash

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on SC Highway 6 near Highway 301, about four miles...
The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on SC Highway 6 near Highway 301, about four miles west of Vance, Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.(Gray)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Orangeburg County.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on SC Highway 6 near Highway 301, about four miles west of Vance, Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Troopers say a 2010 Buick LaCrosse was traveling west on SC Highway 6 when it collided with an eastbound 2018 Mack truck.

The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with injuries, Tidwell said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

