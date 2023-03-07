SC Lottery
Upstate woman faces charges for illegal abortion, police say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenville Department said a woman is facing charges for having an illegal abortion.

Officers said the woman was taken to a local hospital after having labor contractions. The woman told doctors she took a pill to abort the fetus and delivered a still born baby that was twenty five weeks old.

South Carolina law bans self-medication to abort a pregnancy.

The woman is now facing charges with performing an unlawful abortion and is the fifth person accused of the crime since 2000.

