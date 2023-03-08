17-year-old dead in Georgetown Co. shooting, officials say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Georgetown are investigating after a teen died in a shooting Tuesday.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old.

Officials say the victim was brought to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital following an incident on Alex Alford Drive.

An autopsy will be conducted at MUSC, according to the coroner’s office.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.

This story will be updated when more details become available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.