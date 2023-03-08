SC Lottery
17-year-old dead in Georgetown Co. shooting, officials say

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old old.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Georgetown are investigating after a teen died in a shooting Tuesday.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old.

Officials say the victim was brought to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital following an incident on Alex Alford Drive.

An autopsy will be conducted at MUSC, according to the coroner’s office.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

It is unknown if any arrests have been made.

This story will be updated when more details become available.

