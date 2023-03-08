Advocacy organization supports Dominion Energy plan for EV charging stations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After Dominion Energy’s proposed financing plan for commercial customers who want to buy and install electric vehicle charging facilities, advocacy organization, the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce, says they support it.

With a big demand in the state, the South Carolina Small Business Chamber says it’s critical to increase the number of electric vehicles, to reduce transportation costs and promote a healthier environment.

Dominion Energy is asking the Public Service Commission of South Carolina to sell electric vehicle charging facilities to qualified commercial customers to meet the demand of the charging stations here in the state and around the country. The buyer would pay a monthly energy charge calculated on a metered basis.

The South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce says it’s critical to increase the number of electric vehicles in the state, to reduce transportation costs and promote a healthier environment. President and CEO of South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce Frank Knapp says they support the initiative, because he says South Carolina is being held back by a lack of charging stations.

“That has to be ramped up,” Knapp says. “The State of South Carolina’s doing that. The federal government’s putting money into that. This is the private sector now getting into that and the utilities have a role to play, it’s just that it has to be done in the correct way, so we continue to have competition for that business, and we protect the rest of the rate payers from experiencing any rate hikes because of that program.”

When the program rolls out, small businesses who want to get involved will have the charges placed on their already existing Dominion Energy bill.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.