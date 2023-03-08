Bucs Record 15 Hits in Midweek Win over Holy Cross

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern baseball made it two straight Tuesday night with a convincing win over visiting Holy Cross as the Bucs never trailed en route to a 9-2 victory at Nielsen Field.

Charleston Southern (5-8) would not waste any time, finding the contest’s first run in its half of the first frame. The inning started with an Ike George infield single before a stolen bag led to an errant throw and George then found himself at third with nobody out. Ashton Wilson then brought him around to score on a ground ball to third.

Holy Cross (4-9) waited until the third to find an answer, as they were able to manufacture a run in a pickle with two outs. Johnny Alkire had the Crusader at first picked off, but the runner at third was able to score before the third out was recorded and Holy Cross was able to tie the game.

The Bucs answered in the following inning, as Chandler Tuupo scored the go-ahead run off a Bryce Brock single before Jared Payne’s single made it five-straight for Charleston Southern and was enough to score JC Agard.

Holy Cross would make it a one-run contest in the fifth as Jack Toomey took one over the fence in left, but that would be all the visitors would get the rest of the way.

Charleston Southern used the sixth and seventh innings to leave no doubt in the outcome as Connor Aldrich to a pitch out to right center for his second long fly of the season in the sixth before the seventh saw a two-run double from Agard, a two-run double from Jared Payne and an Aldrich run on a wild pitch to make it 9-2.

Eddie Olsen (W, 1-1) takes the win for Charleston Southern after recording six outs in relief of starter Johnny Alkire, as Olsen’s line finished at just one earned on two hits and a walk to go along with two punchies. Alkire had a great start for the Bucs, but only went three complete, giving up a single unearned run on one hit and a strikeout. Ryan Daugherty looked stellar out of the pen for CSU as well, tossing 2.2 innings of one-hit baseball before Dylan Matsuoka recorded the final four outs, three of which coming via the punchout.

Jaden Wywoda (L, 1-2) was charged with the loss after giving up the go-ahead run in the fourth as part of his two earned across seven hits. The Crusaders started Sean Scanlon, but he only went two frames, giving up on earned on three hits to record the no decision. Luke LeMond was charged with four earned as part of the busy seventh frame for CSU, failing to record an out in his four batters faced.

