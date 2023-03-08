Burton Fire District answers 8 calls in a single day

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Burton firefighters said a smoke alarm saved a home Tuesday night and prevented a garage fire from spreading.

Firefighters responded to the home in the Pleasant Farm community of Beaufort County just after 10:30 p.m. after a neighbor called 911.

Firefighters said the fire occurred when an earlier yard debris fire rekindled and spread to the garage.

The residents were attempting to put out the fire with pots of water and a fire extinguisher when firefighters arrived.

The fire heavily damaged the garage. The home had minor smoke damage and the residents were not displaced, firefighters said.

Capt. Daniel Byrne said firefighters were also called to a stove fire in Seabrook that was put out by a pan lid before crews arrived.

Byrne said crews also responded to three trash fires, two brush fires and a vehicle fire.

No injuries were reported from any of the fires.

