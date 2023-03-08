CAST YOUR VOTE: The finalists for the next Cadbury Bunny are here

(Gray News) – The finalists are in for the fifth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, and you can weigh in on who it should be.

According to the chocolate company, there are 10 finalists and each one of them is a completely different animal.

The finalists are:

Cypress, a beaver from Louisiana

RedBird, a guinea pig from West Virginia

Bunny, a dog from Illinois

Bodhi, a bunny from Ohio

Ande, a Chinchilla from Illinois

Hunter, a dog from Pennsylvania

Stewie, a miniature horse from Massachusetts

Ping, a duck from South Dakota

Timmy, a sheep from California

Crash, a cat from Idaho

The winner of the competition will win a spot in the next Cadbury Easter commercial, $5,000 for their families, and an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal shelter of their choice.

Last year’s Cadbury Bunny was Annie Rose, a therapy dog who works with nursing home residents in Ohio. In 2021, the Cadbury Bunny was an Australian White’s tree frog from Florida named Betty, the first-ever amphibian to receive the honor.

To cast your vote for this year’s Cadbury Bunny and learn more about the finalists, visit the company’s website.

