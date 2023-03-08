Coroner IDs man electrocuted on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died after officials say he was accidentally electrocuted.

Christopher Bradshaw, 32, from James Island, died on Yorktown Drive Monday afternoon, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded around 5 p.m. for a report of an electrical shock to a person on a lift apparatus, spokesman Andrew Knapp says.

Once on scene, deputies and rescue crews found an unresponsive person, Knapp says. He says EMS pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Dominion Energy also responded to the scene.

Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer provided the following statement:

At approximately 5:30 p.m. March 6, Dominion Energy crews responded to an emergency call on James Island, where a private tree trimming contractor not affiliated with Dominion Energy made contact with overhead energized lines. Safety is our top priority. We urge property owners and contractors to contact us in advance of beginning any work near overhead lines to ensure a safe work zone.

Dominion Energy extends our deepest condolences to the victim’s family.

The sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected.

The coroner’s office confirmed the electrocution was accidental.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.