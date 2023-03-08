SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs man electrocuted on James Island

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded around 5 p.m. for a report of an electrical...
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded around 5 p.m. for a report of an electrical shock to a person on a lift apparatus, spokesman Andrew Knapp says.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died after officials say he was accidentally electrocuted.

Christopher Bradshaw, 32, from James Island, died on Yorktown Drive Monday afternoon, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded around 5 p.m. for a report of an electrical shock to a person on a lift apparatus, spokesman Andrew Knapp says.

Once on scene, deputies and rescue crews found an unresponsive person, Knapp says. He says EMS pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Dominion Energy also responded to the scene.

Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer provided the following statement:

At approximately 5:30 p.m. March 6, Dominion Energy crews responded to an emergency call on James Island, where a private tree trimming contractor not affiliated with Dominion Energy made contact with overhead energized lines. Safety is our top priority. We urge property owners and contractors to contact us in advance of beginning any work near overhead lines to ensure a safe work zone.

Dominion Energy extends our deepest condolences to the victim’s family.

The sheriff’s office says no foul play is suspected.

The coroner’s office confirmed the electrocution was accidental.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Investigators have blocked off a portion of Liberty Mall on Rivers Avenue with crime scene tape...
Coroner IDs man killed in shooting at North Charleston shopping center
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to Yorktown Drive around 5...
1 dead after report of electrical shock, deputies say
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian (D-Richland) addresses his colleagues on the Senate floor Tuesday...
Harpootlian addresses SC Senate colleagues, critics after Murdaugh trial

Latest News

A grant from an area healthcare provider will help keep Charleston County Public Library’s...
Grant helps Charleston Co. Library food program through off-season
It happened at 5:40 a.m. Ashley River Road near Dogwood Ridge Road.
Early morning Ashley River Road crash leaves 1 dead
Crews responded to the Hampton Inn on Meeting Street.
Crews respond to fire at downtown Charleston hotel
Troopers say the crash happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 52 near Trinity...
Pedestrian dies in Berkeley County crash