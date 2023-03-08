Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed Tuesday night in Berkeley County.

Anthony Bynum, 52, of Bonneau, died when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle on Highway 52, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The crash happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 52 near Trinity Church Road, Cpl. David Jones said.

A 2017 Scion traveling east struck a pedestrian who was walking west in the eastbound lane, Jones said. The driver of the Scion was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by state troopers.

