Cougars Going Dancing! CofC wins CAA Tournament with victory over UNCW

Charleston guard Ryan Larson (11) goes to the basket against UNC Wilmington guard Nick Farrar (30) and guard Shykeim Phillips (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Colonial Athletic Association conference tournament, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston is going back to the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars beat UNC Wilmington 63-58 in Washington D.C. on Tuesday night in the finals of the CAA Tournament. Ryan Larson took over in the 2nd half with 23 points and 4 steals to lead the way for CofC while Ante Brzovic chipped in with 16 points and 8 rebounds.

The win was the 10th in a row for the College who improve to 31-3 overall this season. Their 31 wins are the most of any team in the country and extends their program record.

CofC now waits until Selection Sunday this weekend to find out who and where they’ll start play in the National Tournament.

