Crews repairing sewer main break near James Island Creek

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Charleston Water System say crews are working to repair a sewer main break at the bridge over James Island Creek.

The public is urged to avoid swimming, fishing and other activities in the area until further notice, according to spokesperson Mike Saia.

Saia says traffic could be affected as crews work in the area.

Officials believe the repair could take up to a week.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been notified.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.