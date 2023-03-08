SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Crews repairing sewer main break near James Island Creek

The public is urged to avoid swimming, fishing and other activities in the area until further...
The public is urged to avoid swimming, fishing and other activities in the area until further notice, according to spokesperson Mike Saia.(Charleston Water System)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Charleston Water System say crews are working to repair a sewer main break at the bridge over James Island Creek.

The public is urged to avoid swimming, fishing and other activities in the area until further notice, according to spokesperson Mike Saia.

Saia says traffic could be affected as crews work in the area.

Officials believe the repair could take up to a week.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been notified.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Investigators have blocked off a portion of Liberty Mall on Rivers Avenue with crime scene tape...
Coroner IDs man killed in shooting at North Charleston shopping center
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to Yorktown Drive around 5...
1 dead after report of electrical shock, deputies say
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian (D-Richland) addresses his colleagues on the Senate floor Tuesday...
Harpootlian addresses SC Senate colleagues, critics after Murdaugh trial

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded around 5 p.m. for a report of an electrical...
Coroner IDs man electrocuted on James Island
It happened at 5:40 a.m. Ashley River Road near Dogwood Ridge Road.
Early morning Ashley River Road crash leaves 1 dead
Officials have identified highways 52 and 176 as key areas for transit-oriented development,...
Berkeley Co. seeking public comments on draft comprehensive plan
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Coroner IDs man electrocuted on James Island