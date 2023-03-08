Early morning Ashley River Road crash leaves 1 dead

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died after a Wednesday morning crash in Dorchester County.

It happened at 5:40 a.m. on Ashley River Road near Dogwood Ridge Road.

A 2020 Dodge sedan and a 2017 Nissan sedan were traveling south on Ashley River Road. The two cars collided, which caused the Dodge to run off the left side of the road and hit several trees, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.

The driver of the Dodge died, and the driver of the Nissan was not hurt, Pye said.

The crash closed Ashley River Road at Dogwood Ridge Road for around five hours Wednesday morning.

Dorchester County officials said the road had been reopened around 11 a.m.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

