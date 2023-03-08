SC Lottery
Elementary school counselor needs rug for young students

Sampit Elementary guidance counselor Annie Baxley, who sees kids from pre-K all the way to the 5th grade, says she needs a rug where children can sit near her learning board during lessons.(Annie Baxley)
By Aisha Tyler
Updated: 12 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The classroom is meant to be a safe and comfortable space for students to learn and grow.

Sampit Elementary guidance counselor Annie Baxley sees kids from pre-K all the way to the 5th grade. She says she was recently able to invite some of her pre-K kids into her counseling classroom for a lesson.

But for that visit, she says she had to rearrange her classroom because she didn’t have enough floor space or a rug large enough for students to sit down in front of her learning board.

“Right then and there I sat down and I did a Donor’s Choose for a rug and I’m so excited about it,” Baxley said.

Baxley says she has tables for her older students, but with her Donors Choose project hopes to get a large 8-foot by 12-foot farm-themed rug for the younger students.

“We do what we do for them, it’s not for us, it’s to make an environment that’s a comfortable environment,” Baxley said. “If you’re not in a comfortable space you’re not able to be focused and learning and I want it to be a safe and comfortable spot.”

Baxley hopes to get this project, titled “Sit, See, and Learn,” funded to give her learners a nice cozy place to sit and learn while being close to the board in her counseling classroom.

Click here to make this a reality right now for this Sampit Elementary teacher by donating to this area project and becoming a Classroom Champion.

All donations are tax-deductible. Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

