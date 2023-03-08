SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Fans welcome Cougars back home after CAA win

College of Charleston basketball fans were downtown to welcome home the men’s basketball team Wednesday.
By Meredith Blair
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - College of Charleston basketball fans were downtown to welcome home the men’s basketball team Wednesday.

The Cougars are coming off a CAA Championship win in Washington D.C. Tuesday night.

Players have punched their ticket for a spot in the NCAA tournament for the first time in five years.

“It’s exhilarating. It’s a nice breath of fresh air and energy into the campus,” College of Charleston alumni Raymond Harris said.

With a record-breaking regular season of 31 wins and 3 losses, the team is not done yet.

High-energy fans were excited to welcome the players back home with lots of cheering and support.

Head Coach Pat Kelsey has said that the fans have been like a 6th player for the team all season, selling out several of the games at TD Arena.

One Charleston native says he’s excited about Kelsey’s extended contract with the Cougars.

College of Charleston basketball fan, Josh Cumins, said, “Seeing the culture that he’s built around and this team just really buying into it is super awesome.”

The NCAA Selection Show will air Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on Live 5 News and will reveal when and where the Cougars will play.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Investigators have blocked off a portion of Liberty Mall on Rivers Avenue with crime scene tape...
Coroner IDs man killed in shooting at North Charleston shopping center
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to Yorktown Drive around 5...
1 dead after report of electrical shock, deputies say
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian (D-Richland) addresses his colleagues on the Senate floor Tuesday...
Harpootlian addresses SC Senate colleagues, critics after Murdaugh trial

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Fans welcome Cougars back home after CAA win
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Cougars Going Dancing! CofC wins CAA Tournament with victory over UNCW
VIDEO: CofC is going dancing! Cougars beat UNCW to win CAA title
VIDEO: CofC is going dancing! Cougars beat UNCW to win CAA title
Charleston Southern baseball
Bucs Record 15 Hits in Midweek Win over Holy Cross