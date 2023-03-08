Fans welcome Cougars back home after CAA win

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - College of Charleston basketball fans were downtown to welcome home the men’s basketball team Wednesday.

The Cougars are coming off a CAA Championship win in Washington D.C. Tuesday night.

Players have punched their ticket for a spot in the NCAA tournament for the first time in five years.

“It’s exhilarating. It’s a nice breath of fresh air and energy into the campus,” College of Charleston alumni Raymond Harris said.

With a record-breaking regular season of 31 wins and 3 losses, the team is not done yet.

High-energy fans were excited to welcome the players back home with lots of cheering and support.

Head Coach Pat Kelsey has said that the fans have been like a 6th player for the team all season, selling out several of the games at TD Arena.

One Charleston native says he’s excited about Kelsey’s extended contract with the Cougars.

College of Charleston basketball fan, Josh Cumins, said, “Seeing the culture that he’s built around and this team just really buying into it is super awesome.”

The NCAA Selection Show will air Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on Live 5 News and will reveal when and where the Cougars will play.

