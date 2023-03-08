Crews respond to fire at downtown Charleston hotel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is on the scene at a downtown Charleston hotel Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the Hampton Inn on Meeting Street.

The fire is under control, and crews are ventilating the building, the department stated in a tweet.

Officials have not yet said what led up to the fire. However, they say the fire was stopped by the sprinkler system.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Fire investigators are still on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

