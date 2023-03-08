SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Crews respond to fire at downtown Charleston hotel

Crews responded to the Hampton Inn on Meeting Street.
Crews responded to the Hampton Inn on Meeting Street.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department is on the scene at a downtown Charleston hotel Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the Hampton Inn on Meeting Street.

The fire is under control, and crews are ventilating the building, the department stated in a tweet.

Officials have not yet said what led up to the fire. However, they say the fire was stopped by the sprinkler system.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Fire investigators are still on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Investigators have blocked off a portion of Liberty Mall on Rivers Avenue with crime scene tape...
Coroner IDs man killed in shooting at North Charleston shopping center
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to Yorktown Drive around 5...
1 dead after report of electrical shock, deputies say
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian (D-Richland) addresses his colleagues on the Senate floor Tuesday...
Harpootlian addresses SC Senate colleagues, critics after Murdaugh trial

Latest News

A grant from an area healthcare provider will help keep Charleston County Public Library’s...
Grant helps Charleston Co. Library food program through off-season
It happened at 5:40 a.m. Ashley River Road near Dogwood Ridge Road.
Early morning Ashley River Road crash leaves 1 dead
Troopers say the crash happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 52 near Trinity...
Pedestrian dies in Berkeley County crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Grant helps Charleston Co. Library food program through off-season