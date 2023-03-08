SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Ashley River Road

Dorchester County officials say a crash is impacting traffic on Ashley River Road Wednesday morning.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:22 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County officials say a crash is impacting traffic on Ashley River Road Wednesday morning.

Officials say Ashley River Road is closed at Dogwood Ridge Road because of the crash.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route while the scene is cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

