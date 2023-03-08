Future of Colleton Co. School District superintendent remains unclear

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - No decision was made on the future of Colleton County School District superintendent at Tuesday’s Special Board meeting.

After an hour-long executive session, Colleton County Board Members returned to a silent crowd, deciding not to take action on the termination of Dr. Vallerie Cave.

The topic of her contract has been on the executive session agendas for months now.

The topic of Dr. Cave’s employment was under the Executive Session section of Tuesday’s agenda, meaning the discussion between board members was private. They had the choice of whether or not to take any action and decided not to.

All community members who spoke at the meeting were voicing their support for Dr. Cave.

Hiram Davis, the Chairman of the Coalition for a Better Colleton, an organization that promotes bettering Colleton County overall, pleaded with the board to either let Dr. Cave do her job or let her go.

He said the entire county is suffering from the back-and-forth debate about the fate of their superintendent.

“I hope that they let her be, let her do her job like she’s been hired to do and like she’s been doing, or terminate her so we can move on,” Davis said. “Because our County is suffering, our children are suffering, the staff is suffering...”

Jeraldo Brown also spoke at the meeting, voicing his support for Dr. Cave.

He said the school district is failing its children by questioning the employment of Dr. Cave.

“Our children are suffering. We’ve gone through four superintendents within the last ten years,” Brown said.

Cave and board members did not make any comment after they came out of the executive session. There’s no information at this time of if or when the board will revisit Dr. Cave’s contract.

