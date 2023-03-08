Historic preservation discussion set in West Ashley Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The West Ashley Revitalization Commission on Wednesday night is set to discuss what historic preservation should look like off of the Charleston peninsula.

Preservation advocates say after years of individual battles to protect specific buildings, this is a chance to formally discuss what policy options might look like.

In a city of history, it’s a debate over how old is old enough to be preserved.

Though the question has been debated around West Ashley for decades, it came to the surface again last month when an architect requested to demolish a house located at 1731 Savannah highway. Those against demolition said the building’s stone represents the last remaining structure from the 1940s time period when it was built.

The Charleston Design Review Board denied the architect’s application, protecting the home from demolition. However, board members said it would be nice to have more guidance on what the city envisions for preservation off the peninsula.

“What is the vision of West Ashley?” Charleston Design Review Board member Dinos Liollio said. “We need to plan and protect the buildings that may not go back to 1798 or 1787 when General Washington visited Charleston or may not go back to the Civil War necessarily.”

That conversation will be front and center Wednesday.

Charlie Smith, West Ashley Revitalization Commission Member and preservation advocate, said he’ll ask other commission members to endorse a temporary moratorium on the demolition of buildings 50 years or older across the city.

Notably, the commission can only recommend that plan. City council is the governing body that can implement it. Smith said the recommendation from the West Ashley Revitalization Commission for a temporary moratorium sends a message about the urgency of the situation. He said it will encourage the city council to address preservation ordinances.

Trying to protect “historic buildings without stopping the demolition of the buildings” doesn’t make sense, Smith said. “It’s like trying to fill a bathtub without putting the stopper in.”

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Reserve in the Citadel Mall.

