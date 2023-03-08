SC Lottery
House OKs SC hate crimes bill

The “Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act” got the second reading essentially, passing in a...
The “Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act” got the second reading essentially, passing in a bipartisan 84-31 vote.(Mary Green)
By Mary Green and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - After just two hours of debate, the South Carolina House of Representatives has given a second reading to a hate crime bill.

The “Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act” got the second reading essentially, passing in a bipartisan 84-31 vote.

More than half the 124-member chamber in the South Carolina House of Representatives are sponsoring this bill, which would establish a hate crimes law in South Carolina.

The bill will next move to the Senate, where it died last year after never getting a floor debate.

South Carolina remains one of two states without a hate crimes bill.

Pinckney was a state senator and one of the victims of the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting in 2015.

