House OKs SC hate crimes bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - After just two hours of debate, the South Carolina House of Representatives has given a second reading to a hate crime bill.

The “Clementa C. Pinckney Hate Crimes Act” got the second reading essentially, passing in a bipartisan 84-31 vote.

More than half the 124-member chamber in the South Carolina House of Representatives are sponsoring this bill, which would establish a hate crimes law in South Carolina.

The bill will next move to the Senate, where it died last year after never getting a floor debate.

South Carolina remains one of two states without a hate crimes bill.

Pinckney was a state senator and one of the victims of the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting in 2015.

SC House has just started debating the bill to establish a hate crimes law — SC remains one of two states without one. More than half the 124-member chamber is sponsoring this bill, which is the same bill the House passed last session before it died in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/4ElMLAW4dx — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) March 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.