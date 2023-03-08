Kirven’s Three RBI Lead the Charge in CofC’s Midweek Win Over Longwood

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Jared Kirven provided 3 RBI and Luke Wood added two insurance runs with a double in the eighth as College of Charleston (8-3) pushed their win streak to seven-straight downing Longwood (3-11) 7-2 Tuesday afternoon.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 7, Longwood 2

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (8-3), Longwood (3-11)

How It Happened

• Charleston took advantage of a leadoff Longwood error and pushed across three runs in the first, the final two on a Jared Kirven two-out, two-run single through the left side.

• Kirven added his third RBI of the day on a sacrifice fly to right in the third inning.

• Longwood got one run back in the fifth on an RBI fielder’s choice before cutting the margin to 4-2 on a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

• William Privette came on in the eighth to shut down the Lancer rally with a strikeout then stranded a pair in the ninth for a four-out save.

• Charleston added three insurance runs in the eighth to stretch it the final 7-2 margin on a Trotter Harlan RBI single then Luke Wood two-run double.

Key Cougars

• Cole Mathis tossed 5 innings of one unearned run baseball striking out four Lancers and grabbing his first win of the season. Mathis also collected two hits at the dish including his fifth double over the last three games - second-most on the season behind only Joseph Mershon’s six.

• Luke Wood finished the day 2-for-3 with 2 RBI with a two-run double in the eighth to provide the final insurance.

• Jared Kirven also wen 2-for-3 with 3 RBI driving in two in the first inning then another on a sacrifice fly in the third.

• William Privette collected his second save of the season and first since the season opener tossing 1.1 innings and striking out two Lancers.

Notes

• Luke Wood extended his hit streak to nine games with his single back up the middle in the seventh inning.

• Joseph Mershon’s five-game hit streak came to an end but his on-base streak moved to 11 thanks to a first inning walk.

• Cole Mathis lowered his ERA to 2.19 in the win and his WHIP to 0.89 while raising his batting average to .375 and slug to .583 thanks to his fifth double over the last three games.

• Charleston made it back-to-back wins in a first meeting this season taking down Air Force 14-6 on Saturday and Longwood 7-2 Tuesday.

• Five of the seven runs scored Tuesday by Charleston came with two outs.

Up Next

Charleston and Longwood end their two-game series Wednesday from Patriots Point with a 4 p.m. first pitch.

