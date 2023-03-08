SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man arrested after removing organ from victim, sheriff’s office says

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Bell County Sheriff's Department)
By KWTX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A man in Texas was arrested for allegedly stabbing someone and removing an organ, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called on Feb. 15 to respond to reports of a stabbing and found a victim whose organ was removed when they arrived at the scene.

The stabbing victim was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said he was taken into custody March 7.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Investigators have blocked off a portion of Liberty Mall on Rivers Avenue with crime scene tape...
Coroner IDs man killed in shooting at North Charleston shopping center
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to Yorktown Drive around 5...
1 dead after report of electrical shock, deputies say
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian (D-Richland) addresses his colleagues on the Senate floor Tuesday...
Harpootlian addresses SC Senate colleagues, critics after Murdaugh trial

Latest News

U.S. safety regulators are investigating Tesla after reports of steering wheel failure.
US investigates Tesla for autopilot, steering wheels that can fall off
Female activists shout slogans during a rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta,...
International Women’s Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
A boat crew spotted a great white shark off the coast of Florida.
WATCH: Boat crew spot great white shark swimming just below water’s surface
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of...
After Breonna Taylor shooting, Justice Dept. finds pattern of violations
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify before the House Financial Services...
Powell says ‘no decision’ on the Fed’s next move on rates