Orangeburg deputies looking for suspects in deadly December home invasion

SANTEE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify suspects they say were caught on camera moments before a deadly home invasion.

The incident happened on Dec. 27, 2022, on Vincent Drive. That is in the Santee area.

Early that morning, a home invasion turned deadly, as a 33-year-old Santee woman was shot and killed, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Security camera footage from the home shows multiple subjects exiting a car that pulls in front of the home.

“They knew the cameras were there as you can see one move directly to it to push it down,” the sheriff said.

If anyone has any information on the subjects or the incident, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.