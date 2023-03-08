SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Orangeburg deputies looking for suspects in deadly December home invasion

The incident happened on Dec. 27, 2022, on Vincent Drive. That is in the Santee area.
The incident happened on Dec. 27, 2022, on Vincent Drive. That is in the Santee area.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTEE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify suspects they say were caught on camera moments before a deadly home invasion.

The incident happened on Dec. 27, 2022, on Vincent Drive. That is in the Santee area.

Early that morning, a home invasion turned deadly, as a 33-year-old Santee woman was shot and killed, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Security camera footage from the home shows multiple subjects exiting a car that pulls in front of the home.

“They knew the cameras were there as you can see one move directly to it to push it down,” the sheriff said.

If anyone has any information on the subjects or the incident, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Investigators have blocked off a portion of Liberty Mall on Rivers Avenue with crime scene tape...
Coroner IDs man killed in shooting at North Charleston shopping center
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to Yorktown Drive around 5...
1 dead after report of electrical shock, deputies say
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian (D-Richland) addresses his colleagues on the Senate floor Tuesday...
Harpootlian addresses SC Senate colleagues, critics after Murdaugh trial

Latest News

The public is urged to avoid swimming, fishing and other activities in the area until further...
Crews repairing sewer main break near James Island Creek
Patients Beyond Borders CEO Josef Woodman says despite unsafe conditions in different areas of...
Expert explains medical tourism risks after SC natives killed during travel
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded around 5 p.m. for a report of an electrical...
Coroner IDs man electrocuted on James Island
It happened at 5:40 a.m. Ashley River Road near Dogwood Ridge Road.
Early morning Ashley River Road crash leaves 1 dead