Paper manufacturer to bring investment, jobs to Williamsburg County

Summit Paper Tube, Inc. will invest $1.68 million to establish its first South Carolina...
Summit Paper Tube, Inc. will invest $1.68 million to establish its first South Carolina operations in Williamsburg County.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A paper tube manufacturer plans to establish its first-ever South Carolina operations in Williamsburg County, the governor’s office announced Wednesday.

The North Carolina-based Summit Paper Tube, Inc., will invest $1.68 million on a facility at 49 Seaboard Road in Andrews.

“Summit Paper Tube is excited to be locating in South Carolina and Williamsburg County. We look forward to being a part of the community and being in Williamsburg County for a long time, Summit Paper Tube President Bob Bennett said.

The move is expected to add 19 new jobs to the area.

“We are always proud when a business decides to invest in South Carolina,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “Today’s announcement by Summit Paper Tube is further proof that South Carolina’s manufacturing industry continues to grow across the state. The $1.68 million investment and 19 new jobs will make a positive impact in Williamsburg County.”

The company makes spiral-wound paper tubs used for paper, nonwoven fabric, shipping and cable reels.

It will lease a facility that will be used for converting paper into paper tubes to be distributed to textile, metals, label and paper industries.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

