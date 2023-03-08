Pedestrian dies in Berkeley County crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night in Berkeley County.

The crash happened at approximately 7:50 p.m. on U.S. Highway 52 near Trinity Church Road, Cpl. David Jones said.

A 2017 Scion traveling east on Highway 52 struck a pedestrian who was walking west in the eastbound lane, Jones said. The driver of the Scion was not injured in the crash.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

The crash remains under investigation by state troopers.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.