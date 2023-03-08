SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Report: Alex Murdaugh’s brother says ‘he knows more than he’s saying’

The jury reached a verdict Thursday night and found Alex Murdaugh guilty of all charges
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Alex Murdaugh’s older brother spoke out for the first time since his double murder trial in an interview with The New York Times.

“He’s not telling the truth, in my opinion, about everything there,” Randy Murdaugh told reporter Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs. “He knows more than he’s saying.”

Randy Murdaugh is seen in the courtroom in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the...
Randy Murdaugh is seen in the courtroom in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)(awhitaker@postandcourier.com | (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool))

Randy Murdaugh was at the Colleton County Courthouse periodically throughout Alex Murdaugh’s trial, but he did not attend on a regular basis. He also did not take the stand to testify in Murdaugh’s defense, unlike their younger brother John Marvin Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murders of wife Maggie and son Paul in 2021. His defense team said they plan to file an appeal next week.

For full coverage, visit the Murdaugh Trial section.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Investigators have blocked off a portion of Liberty Mall on Rivers Avenue with crime scene tape...
Coroner IDs man killed in shooting at North Charleston shopping center
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to Yorktown Drive around 5...
1 dead after report of electrical shock, deputies say
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian (D-Richland) addresses his colleagues on the Senate floor Tuesday...
Harpootlian addresses SC Senate colleagues, critics after Murdaugh trial

Latest News

A grant from an area healthcare provider will help keep Charleston County Public Library’s...
Grant helps Charleston Co. Library food program through off-season
It happened at 5:40 a.m. Ashley River Road near Dogwood Ridge Road.
Early morning Ashley River Road crash leaves 1 dead
South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says he will introduce legislation that would...
Graham on bill combatting Mexican drug cartels: ‘We are going to unleash the fury, might of the United States’
Crews responded to the Hampton Inn on Meeting Street.
Crews respond to fire at downtown Charleston hotel
Alex Murdaugh leaving the Colleton County Courthouse after being sentenced to life in prison.
From prominence to disgrace: How Alex Murdaugh became a convicted killer