SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SC state legislation could restrict drag performances

The bill would prohibit “adult cabaret performances” on public property and in places where the performances could be viewed by minors.
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - After Tennessee’s governor signed a bill into law restricting drag shows from taking place in public and in front of kids, some South Carolina legislators want to impose more restrictions on drag shows in the state.

State Senate Bill 585 was introduced last week, which would prohibit “adult cabaret performances” on public property and in places where the performances could be viewed by minors. The bill defines an adult cabaret performance “...as a performance in a location other than an adult cabaret that features entertainment of an exotic nature featuring topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, or male or female impersonators, or similar entertainers.”

If violated, fines and jail time could be on the table.

State Sen. Josh Kimbrell, R-Spartanburg, is a sponsor of the bill. He said he was inspired to craft the bill last year after an event in Columbia. He said a young child was brought on stage during a cabaret style program at a drag queen program and was exposed to content he calls “inappropriate” and “repulsive.” After seeing Tennessee’s aggressive legislation, he modeled a bill off theirs.

“It’s really inappropriate to have a venue where there’s a drag cabaret event taking place where children are exposed to this, and that’s in public or in private,” Kimbrell said.

In the house, a bill also known as The Defense of Children’s Innocence Act, was introduced in January. The bill says any business where drag shows are held are deemed to be a sexually oriented business, and any entity supported by public funds, like state agencies or school districts, are banned from using public funds to host a drag show. The bill also would ban minors from attending a drag show performance.

For some members of the drag community like Caleb Coker, who performs under the name Ebony Wood, the recent legislation around the country is sparking fears about violent pushback towards the community.

“Kind of what we’re seeing from legislation is that drag is inherently a sexual or dangerous thing for children, and that’s been something that’s been trying to be pushed on the community since the 1950s, that children need to be protected from the LGBTQ community and that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Coker said.

Coker has been performing in Charleston area shows for almost a decade. For the tourism-fueled city that sees many bachelorette parties, Coker thinks the legislation could be detrimental to the economy. But overall, Coker says Charleston has been a supportive community.

“It’s important for kids whether they’re LGBTQ or not to realize that you can dress how you want, you can express yourself how you want, and not have to feel what’s going to happen to me,” Coker said. “Am I going to be arrested and called a felon for wearing a dress to school?”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The FBI Columbia field office is investigating a suspicious death that happened aboard a cruise...
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of Carnival cruise passenger
Investigators have blocked off a portion of Liberty Mall on Rivers Avenue with crime scene tape...
Coroner IDs man killed in shooting at North Charleston shopping center
Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to Yorktown Drive around 5...
1 dead after report of electrical shock, deputies say
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC state legislation could restrict drag performances
This program is called The Next, Next Greatest Main Street, South Carolina Grant Program and it...
Over $185 million invested for higher-quality internet to SC homes in need
Carnival Cruise Line has an update on the investigation of the death of a passenger aboard a...
Death of passenger likely natural, Carnival Cruise Line says
Following years of concerns from neighbors about stray bullets, the Hampton County sheriff is...
Sheriff requests cease & desist against gun range after vehicle struck by bullet