SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Tracking cooler temperatures with increasing rain chances!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunny skies will warm the temperatures into the mid 60s this afternoon, about 20° cooler than yesterday. Clouds will increase tomorrow as our next storm system heads our way. Showers are possible Thursday night with wet weather likely on Friday. The rain should end by Friday evening leading to a sunny start to the weekend. Another storm system will move our way Sunday increasing the clouds again with showers by Sunday afternoon lasting through Monday morning. Highs this weekend will be in the 60s.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 66, Low 46.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. Showers Late. High 65, Low 51.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. High 61, Low 48.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68, Low 45.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. PM Showers Possible. High 64, Low 50.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Investigators have blocked off a portion of Liberty Mall on Rivers Avenue with crime scene tape...
Coroner IDs man killed in shooting at North Charleston shopping center
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to Yorktown Drive around 5...
1 dead after report of electrical shock, deputies say
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian (D-Richland) addresses his colleagues on the Senate floor Tuesday...
Harpootlian addresses SC Senate colleages, critics after Murdaugh trial

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Wednesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Weather Whiplash! Much Colder Starting Wednesday!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your next-day forecast
VIDEO: Your Tuesday morning forecast
VIDEO: Your Tuesday morning forecast