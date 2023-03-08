Tracking cooler temperatures with increasing rain chances!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunny skies will warm the temperatures into the mid 60s this afternoon, about 20° cooler than yesterday. Clouds will increase tomorrow as our next storm system heads our way. Showers are possible Thursday night with wet weather likely on Friday. The rain should end by Friday evening leading to a sunny start to the weekend. Another storm system will move our way Sunday increasing the clouds again with showers by Sunday afternoon lasting through Monday morning. Highs this weekend will be in the 60s.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 66, Low 46.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. Showers Late. High 65, Low 51.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Showers Likely. High 61, Low 48.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68, Low 45.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds. PM Showers Possible. High 64, Low 50.

