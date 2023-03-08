SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Zoo welcomes 4-month-old orphaned cougar cub

Dickerson Park Zoo recently welcomed a female cougar cub found in Washington state. (Source: KY3)
By KY3 staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - A zoo in Missouri says it has welcomed a female cougar cub that was found in Washington state.

According to the Dickerson Park Zoo, the orphaned cougar was found by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and zookeepers believe the cub is about 4 months old.

Zoo staff has named the cub Drax as they are caring for her upon her arrival.

“Drax has cleared quarantine and is doing well,” Joey Powell, zoo spokesperson, said. “She has won over her keepers, and they are working to gain her trust.”

The zoo said Drax is not currently on exhibit but the team said they will continue to share updates.

“As she [Drax] builds her strength, she will slowly be introduced to our adult female cougar, Cali,” Powell said.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buster Murdaugh, Alex Murdaugh’s only surviving son, is claiming someone has been following him...
Buster Murdaugh files report following stalking incidents, officials say
Investigators have blocked off a portion of Liberty Mall on Rivers Avenue with crime scene tape...
Coroner IDs man killed in shooting at North Charleston shopping center
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were called to Yorktown Drive around 5...
1 dead after report of electrical shock, deputies say
State Sen. Dick Harpootlian (D-Richland) addresses his colleagues on the Senate floor Tuesday...
Harpootlian addresses SC Senate colleagues, critics after Murdaugh trial

Latest News

Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews testified that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was "a catastrophe."
‘A catastrophe’: Veterans testify about chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan
The former home of magicians Siegfried & Roy is on the market for $3 million. (Credit: Aaron...
LOOK: Former home belonging to magicians Siegfried & Roy on market
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded around 5 p.m. for a report of an electrical...
Coroner IDs man electrocuted on James Island
President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years