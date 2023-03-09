20-year-old dies in early-morning Ashley River Rd. crash, coroner says

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Summerville man killed in an early-morning crash Wednesday morning.

James J. Johnson, 20, died in the crash on Ashley River Road, Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

It happened at 5:40 a.m. on Ashley River Road near Dogwood Ridge Road, South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

A 2020 Dodge sedan and a 2017 Nissan sedan were traveling south on Ashley River Road. The two cars collided, which caused the Dodge to run off the left side of the road and hit several trees, Pye said.

Brouthers said Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 6:45 a.m.

The driver of the Nissan was not hurt, Pye said.

The crash closed Ashley River Road at Dogwood Ridge Road for around five hours Wednesday morning. Dorchester County officials said the road had been reopened around 11 a.m.

