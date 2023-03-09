Charleston to discuss $320K in improvements to Charleston 9 Memorial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston will be discussing spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to make improvements to the Charleston 9 Memorial along Savannah Highway.

June 18, 2007, is a day firefighters in Charleston will never forget. That’s when nine of their colleagues were killed while fighting a fire at the former Sofa Super Store:

Charleston City Council will soon consider a $320,000 project to add more pathways, landscaping, benches and a donor patio to the existing memorial.

The city said they’ve been working with the families to find a concept that best honors the fallen first responders.

Officials will also be adding small brick markers to show the corners of the building. They will also add story markers to tell the story of what happened.

Charleston Assistant Fire Chief David Griffin, who was on the scene that day, said the site serves as an opportunity to educate the younger members of the department about what happened.

“At first, it was hard for me to come back here, but this is actually an area of strength for me,” Griffin said. “I come here whenever I’m feeling down or I come here when I need a pick-me-up because this reminds me personally of why I do what I do, but also, for the individuals that I work with, there’s 57 of us left of the 246 that were on the job on June 18.”

City officials said they are confident the improvements will be done before the 16th anniversary of the fire, which is this summer.

