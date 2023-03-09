College of Charleston Finishes Sweep of Longwood in 2-1 Wednesday Battle

CHARLESTON, S.C. -Alex Lyon tossed 3.2 innings of scoreless baseball for his first collegiate save in helping College of Charleston (9-3) finish a two-game sweep of Longwood (3-12) by a 2-1 margin Wednesday.

Trotter Harlan threw out the potential tying run at the plate in the eighth inning then a double play on a sacrifice bunt attempt helped Charleston wiggle out of late jams.

Leading Off

Final Score: Charleston 2, Longwood 1

Location: Patriots Point

Records: Charleston (9-3), Longwood (3-12)

How It Happened

• Charleston scored the first two runs of the contest as Khyree Miller brought in Cole Mathis on an infield single and Tyler Sorrentino scored the second on a double steal.

• Longwood scored their lone run on ground out but threatened a few more times in the eighth and ninth.

• Trotter Harlan threw out the potential tying run at the plate to end the eighth inning.

• Longwood looked like they were threatening again but Charleston turned a sacrifice bunt attempt into a heads-up double play as Cole Mathis threw out the lead runner at third trying to take an extra base.

• Longwood was aided by a throwing error and single to put the tying run and lead runs on base, but Alex Lyon got a swinging strikeout to finish the sweep.

Key Cougars

• Jake Brink tossed 4.2 scoreless innings and struck out three in his first start surrendering just two hits.

• Alex Lyon finished the win off throwing 3.2 scoreless innings and saw key defensive plays behind him from Trotter Harlan and a heads-up double play on a bunt attempt.

• Tyler Sorrentino went 2-for-3 and scored the decisive run on a delayed double steal in the fourth.

Notes

• Luke Wood pushed his hit streak to 10 games with a seventh-inning single.

• Cole Mathis hit his sixth double of the season to lead off the second inning, tying him with Joseph Mershon for the team lead. All six of Mathis’ doubles have come over the Cougars’ last four games.

• Merhson extended his on-base streak to 12 walking twice in the win.

Up Next

Charleston heads to Virginia as they open CAA play at William & Mary March 10-12 from Plumeri Park.

