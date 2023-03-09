SC Lottery
Coroner IDs 72-year-old killed in auto-pedestrian crash on I-26

The Charleston Police Department said a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car on I-26 Wednesday night.
By Marissa Lute, Steven Ardary and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of the pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a car on I-26.

William Parker Jr., 72, from Charleston, died on the scene of the Wednesday night crash, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen said the call came in around 7:20 p.m. She said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 221 split to U.S. Highway 17.

A Toyota Highlander was traveling eastbound on I-26 when it struck the man, Wolfsen said. The man was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

Wolfsen said the driver of the Toyota cooperated with investigators and did not show signs of impairment.

The interstate was closed until 2:40 a.m. Thursday while members of the Major Accident Investigation Team processed the scene.

Wolfsen said no charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

