County, town come together to build Summerville fire station

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville and Dorchester County are working together to build a new EMS and fire station.

It will make its home on two acres of the Pine Trace Park area between Ladson Road and Old Trolley.

Dorchester County traded the land to the Town of Summerville, specifically for this project that could benefit everyone.

“We had the property, we can work with them, let them build a fire station, they can respond whether you live in the town or in the unincorporated county, if you’re close to them they’re going to respond,” Dorchester County Councilmen Jay Byars said.

The station, Summerville Fire Station 6, is located on Miles Jamison Road right off the traffic circle and is a collaborative effort between the town and county.

“That fire station will have accommodations for the county emergency medical services department, so essentially we’ll have a place to put an ambulance and crew as needed,” Dorchester County Deputy County Administer for Public Safety Mario Formisano said.

With three total bays, one will be for the county ambulance and two will be for the town’s firetrucks.

Officials believe the $4 million project is necessary for the area.

“The closest medic unit that we’ll have once the Ladson Road station is done is closer to Midland Parkway, and Miles Jamison Road is a busy area for us, so it’s going to allow us to be closer to an area where we have high call volume,” Formisano said.

They say their goal in working together is to eliminate duplicating services.

“We’ve got county fire stations and the Town of Summerville fire stations, so we just want to allocate those in such a way that the closest fire station responds,” Byars said.

Summerville Fire Station 6 is on track to be completed in the next four to six months.

