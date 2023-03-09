Crash involving pedestrian backs up traffic on I-26 E

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a serious crash involving a pedestrian on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 221 Wednesday night.

Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen said the call came in around 7:20 p.m. She said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 221 split to U.S. Highway 17.

Police say the crash involved serious injuries.

Traffic alert: I-26 eastbound at the 221 mile marker split is currently closed due to a serious collision involving a pedestrian. Drivers are asked to find other routes as traffic is being diverted. #chsnews #chstrfc — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) March 9, 2023

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and choose an alternate route if possible.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

