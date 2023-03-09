SC Lottery
Crash involving pedestrian backs up traffic on I-26 E

First responders are on scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on I-26 eastbound near mile...
First responders are on scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 221 Wednesday night.(SCDOT)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders were called to a serious crash involving a pedestrian on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 221 Wednesday night.

Charleston Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen said the call came in around 7:20 p.m. She said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 221 split to U.S. Highway 17.

Police say the crash involved serious injuries.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and choose an alternate route if possible.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

